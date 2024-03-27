Difficult moments for the runner Wount van Aert and for his family after the fall of the 29-year-old runner, who had to be rushed to a hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

With 61 kilometers to go before the finish line in the classic Through Flandersin Belgium, van Aert He lost balance on his bike and fell to the ground, several of the cyclists in the main peloton crashed into him, causing a massive fall.

The Belgian, who arrived as the favorite and leader of the Visma-Lease a Bike, He ended up on the ground with his limbs scraped, his uniform destroyed and several serious injuries, so he had to be evacuated in an ambulance to a medical center.

Several cyclists like Jasper Stuyven, Mads Pedersen and Biniam Girmay, They were also involved in the accident and received the necessary medical attention.

End of the season for van Aert?

A few hours after the serious accident, Visma-Lease a Bike confirmed the worst, the Belgian will miss the rest of the season after breaking several ribs and suffering a fracture in his collarbone.

“Wout van Aert Update: Unfortunately, Wout van Aert suffered several fractures in today's accident at Dwars Door Vlaanderen. In hospital he was diagnosed with a fractured collarbone and several ribs. It is unclear how long his recovery will take. He will definitely miss the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and the Amstel Gold Race,” the team expressed through their social networks.

It is not yet known the exact time that Wount van Aert will be off the roads, who was one of the cyclists called to fight for important titles in the World Tour and could be a teammate of his compatriot Jonas Vingegaard in the Tour de France.

“Just a deep bow to our Wout, who has made all kinds of sacrifices over the past few months to be at his best in the spring classics. The form was there, but unfortunately luck was not on his side. Cycling is a wonderful sport. But at the same time, top-level sport is also very ruthless. “We will always support you and we are sure that you will also come back stronger from this!” added the squad.

