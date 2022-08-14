In honor of this image, traditional activities of the Ecuadorian community are carried out every August around these dates.
The procession to the Palmeral de La Paz on the occasion of the Virgen del Cisne, venerated by the Ecuadorian community, gathered hundreds of people on Saturday. In honor of this image, traditional activities of the South American country are carried out every August around this time, where they affectionately call this Marian invocation ‘La Churonita’.
