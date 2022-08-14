The security forces conducted searches in the cells of the radical religious sect New Generation (the organization’s activities are recognized as undesirable in Russia). At the disposal of “Izvestia” were shots of searches at addresses in Chelyabinsk.

The recording captures the detention of one of the New Generation followers. Religious literature was found and confiscated from him.

According to Izvestia, searches are being carried out in several regions of the country. They are part of the investigation of a criminal case under Art. 284.1 (organization of the activities of a foreign or international non-governmental organization in respect of which a decision has been made to recognize its activities as undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Despite the declared status of a religious organization, the activities of the New Generation, according to the investigation, are of a pronounced political nature. For example, the leaders of the movement declared the need for a violent change of the state system in Russia and a number of other countries of the former Soviet Union, as well as the creation of a “global Christian state” with the center in the United States.

Adherents of the movement support the nationalists of the Azov battalion (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia), as well as the Right Sector banned in the Russian Federation and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, sectarians are actively promoting US foreign policy interests.

The radical religious movement “New Generation” was created in 1989 in Latvia by a native of Kazakhstan, Alexei Ledyaev. Between 2011 and 2020, Ledyaev regularly traveled to the United States to meet with leaders of human rights and Protestant organizations. In addition, he was invited to official events with the participation of the American president and members of the US Congress. Ledyaev actively promoted the foreign policy interests of Washington.

In Russia, the activities of the cells are supervised by a citizen of Ukraine Andrey Tishchenko. On July 30, it was reported that the New Generation sectarians were collecting money to send them to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was told by a former member of this organization, Nikolai Kum, who was detained by Russian security forces.