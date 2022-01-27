Snow covered the tops of mountains and areas with a height of more than 600 meters in Palestine.

Snow covered Jerusalem and most Palestinian cities after the intensity of the polar depression, at dawn on Thursday, intensified.

Our correspondent reported that the Palestinian government announced the suspension of working hours in its official departments, schools and universities.

The Jordanian capital, Amman, and other cities in Jordan were also covered with snow, and the accumulation of snow closed roads and disrupted public life.

The snowfall was accompanied by a sharp drop in temperatures, and the competent authorities warned of the danger of slipping.

The emergency rooms set up by the Jordanian government and various agencies are working around the clock to continue the work in the vital facilities.

The competent authorities closed a number of main roads due to the accumulation of snow, and the government confirmed the availability of basic foodstuffs and fuel in sufficient quantities.