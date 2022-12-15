Three weeks ago, the head coach of the new york jets, Robert Salehannounced that Mike White would take the starting quarterback job, over zach wilsondue to a low game of the latter.

Wilson, who was the second pick in last year’s NFL Draft, has struggled with his passing offense, with just 4 touchdown passes in 7 games played, and 5 interceptions, passing for more than 200 yards just 3 times.

On the other hand, Mike White in 3 games played, has been more loose with his arm, already registering 3 passes for touchdowns, 2 interceptions, surpassing 300 passing yards in 2 of the 3 games he has played.

According to NFL.com, Robert Saleh said that since Zach Wilson was benched, he has shown great progress during spring training, which is why he has been “promoted” to be Mike White’s backup quarterback.

Wilson will take the veteran’s place Joe Flaccowho was poor in his Week 14 intervention in the loss to the Buffalo Bills, completing 1 of 3 passes and losing the ball once.

With only 4 weeks to play, the Jets are last in the Eastern Division of the American Conference, with a record of 7 wins and 6 losses, the teams they have left to face are the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks, and Miami Dolphins.