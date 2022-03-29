Almost 174 million euros. An increase of almost 36 compared to 2020. This is the very substantial figure relating to the expenditure for the activity of agents by Serie A clubs. The data were published as usual by the Football Association based on article 8 on transparency (and can be consulted on the FIGC website).

An average of nearly 9 million

–

The time horizon examined runs from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021 and refers to the money paid to the attorneys by the companies. The precise overall figure is 173,831,816.68 euros, while in 2020 it had stopped at 138,015,594.09 euros. The average therefore settles at 8.7 million per team, even if obviously the gap between the fees paid by the big names and the others is very high. Leading the table is Juventus (28,914,175 euros), followed by Inter (27,512,882) and Rome (25,962,250). So, definitely detachment, Milan (12,567,884.67) and then we find Atalanta (8,353,775) and Fiorentina (8,256,475). The last three of the particular ranking are Spezia 2,391,278.14 euros), Venice (1,859,570.25) and Salernitana (1,242,844.59). The fees include all the operations relating to the players carried out by the clubs with the agents: purchases, transfers, but renewals of the contract.