The work of boiler houses was suspended in Odessa due to problems with energy supply. This was announced on Monday, December 5, by the mayor of the city Gennady Trukhanov.

“Due to the lack of electricity in Odessa, the operation of the boiler houses of the KP “Heat supply of the city of Odessa” was stopped. <...> The situation is difficult, but controllable,” he said in a video message published on the Telegram channel of the city administration.

It is noted that the water supply is also broken. A variant of organized water supply to all areas on special vehicles is being considered.

Trukhanov also recalled that city residents can turn to “points of invincibility” where they can warm up and recharge electronic devices.

Earlier in the day, the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, spoke about the damage to two infrastructure facilities in the Odessa region. He added that the state emergency service is working on the spot.

Then it became known about two strong explosions in Odessa. It was noted that thick columns of smoke were rising from the place of arrival. On social networks, local residents said that because of the explosions, electricity was lost in many areas of the city.

In addition, the Ukrainian media reported that after the arrivals in Odessa, all pumping stations and backup lines were de-energized, and there was no water supply throughout the city.

Russian troops began to strike at Ukraine’s military infrastructure and related energy facilities from October 10. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of increased shelling by the Ukrainian military.

