For those looking for a chance in the job market, here’s the tip: this Monday (5), at least 130 public tenders are open. There are 18 thousand vacancies for positions of primary, secondary and higher levels. Salaries reach R$ 32,000 and it is possible to register online.

The Federal Revenue, for example, published a notice today announcing 699 vacancies for tax auditor and tax analyst. Salaries range from R$ 11,684.39 to R$ 21,029.09 and candidates can apply from December 12th. The deadline to participate in the selection process is January 19, 2023. For the position of auditor, the registration fee is R$ 210; for those applying for the Tax Analyst vacancy, the fee is R$ 115. Check out the public notice here🇧🇷

With salaries of up to R$ 32,000, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Amazonas opened a public notice with 18 vacancies for prosecutors. At registrations are now open and should close on Friday (9), at 6 pm (Brasília time). With a similar salary, the Court of Auditors of the Federal District and Territories (TJDFT) has 30 vacancies for substitute judges. Applications are open until the 27th of this month.

In the DF, another 1,400 higher-level vacancies for analyst and manager positions in public policy and government management are available through public notice. Registration takes place through the IADES portal until the 16th🇧🇷 with proof scheduled for January 15, 2023.

Another organ with applications until December of this year is that of the Military Police of the State of São Paulo: there are 2,700 vacancies for men and women for PM soldier positions. The application of the knowledge test is scheduled for February 12, 2023, Sunday, in the cities of São Paulo, Araçatuba, Bauru, Campinas, Piracicaba, Presidente Prudente, Ribeirão Preto, Santos, São José do Rio Preto, São José dos Campos and Sorocaba.

Still in São Paulo, the State Center for Technological Education Paula Souza offers 1,120 opportunities, with the call for exams scheduled for January 2023. registration, which takes place until the next 12thit is necessary to have the CPF in hand.

Municipalities also open vacancies

In Uberlândia (SP), the Uberlandense Foundation for Tourism, Sport and Leisure It has 219 vacancies and candidates can ask for a fee waiver on registration until the 12th from December. There are opportunities for those with Incomplete Elementary Level, Middle and Technical and Higher Middle Level.

Other tenders open in city halls across the country. In Minas Gerais, there are 62 vacancies with up to R$ 3,966.53 in the city of Delfim Moreira🇧🇷 Among the positions are Accountant, Dentist, Nurse, among others. In the municipality of Mutum, the city hall accepts Registration until the 21st for 195 places🇧🇷