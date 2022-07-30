Juric’s team was penalized by absences: in addition to Vojvoda, Buongiorno, Djidji and Pellegri in the first half, the coach also loses Zima (shoulder problem) and Izzo (exacerbation of a muscle problem that emerged in retirement)

From our correspondent Mario Pagliara

A goal in the final by Stengs gives the French a smile. Nice and Turin are playing equal, despite the great heat that has canceled the race pace and heavily influenced the final. Now the pre-season del Toro is over, from tomorrow two days of rest for the grenades, Juric can return home tonight with many indications. Do not look too much at the result, Toro was clearly preferred in the first half and gave up only after the half hour of the second half when the many injuries and a bench that became consequently short made the difference.

The Ricci diagonal – There is a heat that would exhaust even a Taurus this afternoon on the Cote d’Azur. Nice-Turin begins at 17 o’clock, when the breeze that rises from the sea suddenly disappears and the temperature marks between 33 and 34 degrees. It is clearly not the ideal temperature to play a football match: Toro landed in the morning after taking off from Salzburg at the end of twenty days in the cool of the Austrian mountains. Obviously it could be strongly disadvantaged by the abrupt change in climatic conditions. Nice have been training for a while at home and the championship will start in a week (then the Conference will also begin): they should have, at least, more aptitude for temperatures. In the first half the great heat wipes out the rhythm. Juric deploys his usual Toro, with 3-4-2-1, with the new Milinkovic in goal, Izzo-Zima-Rodriguez in defense, Singo, Lukic, Ricci and Aina in midfield; Seck and Linetty behind Sanabria. The Nice of Faivre is with his 4-3-3, in front there is the trident Brahimi, Delort, Gouiri. In the middle of the game, Nice hides, almost never reported, thanks to a Toro who does not run too much but makes the ball travel often: possession is grenade, and also the only real scoring opportunity. Arrives at 38 ‘: Ricci recovers the ball very high (as per Juric’s textbook), combination with Seck and Ricci’s diagonal that touches the post. See also Dembelé infuriates the Barcelona dressing room: all the fault of a joke ...

Too many injuries – In the middle of the game, the sore point are the injured for Toro. Juric landed in Nice having already lost Vojvoda during the retreat for about twenty days (first degree muscle injury), plus without Buongiorno, Djidji and Pellegri (various muscle discomfort) and in the first half he also loses Zima (shoulder problem ) and Izzo (exacerbation of a muscle problem that emerged in withdrawal). In their place from the half-hour Adopo defensive playmaker and Bayeye reinvented third central defense.

Final fatigue – In the second half, Nice melts, becomes more enterprising. The first big chance for the French comes thanks to an error by Aina (10 ‘) who does not calibrate with the necessary force a back pass for Berisha, forcing the goalkeeper to an emergency exit. On the developments Delort kicks into an empty net, but the conclusion is too high. At game time a good Linetty-Lukic-Singo action won the applause of the Allianz Riviera audience. From here on, fatigue dominates, both teams drop the pace dramatically. The Nizza finds the right passage on the left of the Toro (where Aina is now squeezed) and from here comes the easy tap-in (it’s the 78 ‘) under Stengs’ goal. See also Real Murcia and UCAM Murcia will play a friendly match to benefit Cáritas

July 30, 2022 (change July 30, 2022 | 19:46)

