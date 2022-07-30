EP Saturday, July 30, 2022, 7:48 p.m.



Carlos Martínez, a 33-year-old man who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2019 and who is a member of the Murcian Association of Multiple Sclerosis (AMDEM), has proposed to give the greatest possible visibility to this disease still unknown to many people, and to demonstrate that a diagnosis does not imply giving up. That is why it has prepared a series of sports challenges with which it will collaborate with AMDEM to finance the services offered by said association, through the sale of shirts and the sponsorship of different Murcian companies, according to sources from the association in a statement. .

The first of these challenges, framed under the solidarity campaign ‘KM for Sclerosis’, was overcome with the Popular Race at the Alcantarilla Air Base, in which Carlos ran the 14 kilometers that make it up. The second will be one of the hardest and will take place this Saturday, July 30, a challenge that will be faced by going around the Mar Menor on a 69-kilometre night route that will depart from Camping Caravaning at 9:30 p.m. and that will be done running, walking and swimming

In successive challenges, it will organize a route between Alcantarilla and Caravaca de la Cruz by bicycle during the month of September, it will participate in the San Pedro del Pinatar half marathon and the San Silvestre Murciana, among other events that will be organized in the future.

The Murcian Multiple Sclerosis Association’s main objective is to improve the quality of life of people with Multiple Sclerosis in the Region, as well as their families. It belongs to AEDEM/COCEMFE and FAMDIF/COCEMFE-Murcia.