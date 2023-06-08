Lionel Messi opted to join Inter Miami and the North American League (MLS), which gives a spectacular coup with the arrival of the Argentine legend.

“I made the decision to go to Miami. I still don’t have it 100% closed, something is still missing, but we decided to continue the path there,” Messi said this Wednesday in an interview with the Catalan newspapers ‘Sport’ and ‘Mundo Deportivo’.

And, as expected, Inter Miami ‘pulled out their chest’. And he did it by mocking the French and Catalan media, Argentine journalists and many others who described his arrival in MLS as “impossible”.

“I wasn’t happy,” Messi said in an interview with the Catalan newspapers ‘Sport’ and ‘Mundo Deportivo’, about his time at PSG.

“There were two years in which I was not happy, I did not enjoy myself, and that affected my family life, I missed a lot of my children’s lives at school. In Barcelona I went to look for them, here I did much less, shared fewer activities with them. The decision (to go to Miami) goes through there too, to meet again, in quotes, with my family, with my children, and enjoy day to day,” Messi explained.

And, after his statements, Inter Miami published a confirmation video mocking the media and journalists from almost the entire worldwho considered his arrival to the American team impossible.

