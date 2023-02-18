Moscow Department of Transport released warning for motorists due to dangerous traffic situation and snow storm. According to weather forecasts, on Saturday, February 18, from 11:00 until the end of the day, a blizzard and wind intensification of up to 15 meters per second are expected in some places.

“Be careful and careful on the roads. Especially in those areas where there are rises – on flyovers and bridges, ”the message says.

Drivers in the capital were asked to keep their distance and speed limits, avoid sudden maneuvers, and not be distracted by gadgets while driving.

