Under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, “may God protect him”, the International Defense Conference, which accompanies the exhibitions (IDEX and NAVDEX 2023), will start tomorrow at the ADNOC Business Center, with the participation of a wide spectrum of leaders and officials representing defense, security, academic and corporate entities. in the region and the world.

The ADNEC Group is organizing the International Defense Conference in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense and in strategic partnership with Tawazun Council.

His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, will inaugurate this year’s version of the conference, which will be held under the slogan “Adaptation, Exploration and Transformation: Redrawing the aspects of security, society and the human experience in an era of technological transformation”. This year’s version attracts more than 1,800 participants and a growth rate. It exceeded 25% compared to the previous session.

The conference includes 4 discussion sessions dealing with the economic and social consequences and risks of adopting modern technologies, talent development and human capital management, and the impact of technologies on the future of defense operations. , ministers, and senior officials in the defense sector from around the world.

The first session, titled “Promise and Implications: The Socio-economic Implications and Risks of the Exponential Adoption of New Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Neurological and Organic Technologies, and Extended Reality”, will focus on the economic and social implications and risks of widespread adoption of modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence, neurotechnology, biotechnology and extended reality. .

The second session, titled “Keeping Up: How the Increased Incorporation of Advanced Technology in the Workplace Will Change Approaches to Talent Development and Human Resources Management”, highlights the contribution of the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the workplace to changing the methodologies of talent development and human capital management.

The third session, titled “Technology at the Forefront: The Impact of Emerging Technology on Modern Operations and the Future of War,” explores the impact of emerging technologies on modern operations and the future of military operations.

The fourth session, titled “The Following Fronts: Human Instinct, Tries to Transcend the Dimensions of the Current Real World and Extrapolate”, and revolves around humanity’s continuous endeavor to explore beyond the current horizons of the physical world and planet Earth and to enhance humanity’s access to space and the digital domain.