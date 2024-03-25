The governor of Puglia after the controversy: “To report? No, the prosecutor's office couldn't have done anything. The public understood, outside it's easy to reverse the meaning but I didn't make any mistakes”

“We decided to establish the restricted traffic zone in Bari Vecchia and Antonio (Decaro ed.), more Antonio than me, and I went around Bari Vecchia far and wide to explain the reasons for the measure. On one of these occasions I certainly spoke with Mrs. Capriati”. He stated this in an interview with 'Tg1', the president of the Puglia Region Michele Emiliano who, after the controversy over the words said in the square, when asked if the current mayor of Bari Antonio Decaro was present when he spoke with Capriati replied: “I certainly spoke to her and I spoke about the very strong resistance that Decaro was encountering to establish the restricted traffic zone”.

“Since it's something from 18 years ago, if Antonio told me that he doesn't remember it and doesn't remember being next to me, it's possible that he's right”, explains Emiliano who, when asked if it wouldn't have been better to go to the prosecutor's office he replies: “No, we would have created a situation in which, in my opinion, the prosecutor's office would not have been able to do anything.” “I was speaking to an entire square who perfectly understood what I was saying – he observes – but it is likely that outside that square it was easier to invert the meaning of what I had said”. “I don't think I've made any mistakes because when you tell the truth and tell things how they happened you don't have to be afraid of anything”, he concludes.