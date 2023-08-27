In the NFL, almost two weeks before the start of the season, another test game was canceled after a football professional was injured. Miami Dolphins’ Daewood Davis lay face to the ground for minutes after a violent collision in Saturday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (local time). His opponent Dequan Jackson received a penalty for being too harsh on the scene. Players from both teams knelt around the injured man, who was then carried off the field and taken to a hospital. According to Dolphins, Davis is able to move all of his extremities and will continue to be examined.