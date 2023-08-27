Home page World

From: Jennifer Lanzinger

Is it a big sturgeon, an eel or a sea monster? In order to finally be able to solve the famous Nessie riddle, a new expedition started in Scotland at the weekend.

Update from August 27, 1:50 p.m.: They want to get to the bottom of the myth surrounding Nessie from Loch Ness, now there are actually first indications of the sea monster. Volunteers have reported several sightings. Project manager Alan McKenna said on Sunday morning in Drumnadrochit that some tips had come in from people watching the world-famous Loch Ness via webcams. The reports would now be reviewed. However, he assumes that this is largely a false alarm. The bad weather on Saturday severely hampered the search. The team has not yet been able to fly a drone with a thermal imaging camera.

On Sunday the sky cleared over the lake in the Highlands. Conditions have improved significantly, McKenna said. Dozens of volunteers wanted to take part in the search and observe the water surface again on Sunday. A hydrophone, a sensitive underwater microphone, should also be lowered again. During a test run on Friday, “bizarre sounds” could be heard, McKenna said. Now it should be obeyed again in the same place. “Then we will know whether it was a coincidence – or the monster,” said the project manager with a wink.

“I’ve seen footage of objects moving in Loch Ness”: Nessie search launched

Original text of August 27, 2023: Great Glen – Almost everyone knows the myth of the famous Loch Ness sea monster. Numerous eyewitnesses claim to have seen Nessie in the past decades. But is there just a myth behind the sea monster in the Scottish Highlands, or is there actually a huge animal hiding in the lake? A new expedition is now investigating this question, using drones, boats and thermal imaging cameras to search for the mysterious sea monster. On Saturday, August 26th, the largest Nessie search in five decades has begun.

“There’s no place in the world where people haven’t heard of Nessie, but it’s still one of our biggest questions: What is the Loch Ness Monster?” said Paul Nixon, director of the Loch Ness Centre , told the AFP news agency. And the current search in the Scottish Highlands should also cause a stir. In the pouring rain, the search for the mysterious sea monster began on Saturday. The myth surrounding the enigmatic animal has been around for decades, and whether the riddle will finally be solved remains to be seen. Tourists also found something on the beach near St. Peter-Ording. The two vacationers were amazed when they Parts of a giant skeleton in the mudflats discovered.

Is there really a sea monster hiding in Loch Ness? New expedition started

“I don’t know what it is,” Nixon continued. “What I do know is that there is something big in Loch Ness. I’ve seen sonar images of objects the size of vans moving underwater.” In order to track down the mysterious sea monster, the experts use drones, boats with thermal imaging cameras and hydrophones in their search. Volunteers should also be able to participate in the search. The organizers called for people to keep an eye out for movements in the water or other events over the course of the weekend.

This photo was printed in a newspaper in 1934 and was supposed to show the sea monster “Nessie”. It was later realized that it was a fake. © imago stock&people

Volunteers responded to the call on Saturday. “It could be a myth, it could be reality. I think it’s something in between,” said 21-year-old tourist Tatiana Yeboah. You’ll keep an eye on the lake so you don’t miss anything. The young vacationer is not the only one, the mysterious sea monster of Loch Ness has been captivating many onlookers for decades. Many tourists even make the pilgrimage to the lake in the Scottish Highlands hoping to catch a glimpse of Nessie. Observations and sightings were reported again and again. Tourists in Ibiza also reported one a few days ago impressive find. The rare giant lung jellyfish is said to weigh around 40 kilos.

Nessie was seen again and again – first sightings go back to ancient times

In 1933 the local newspaper reported Inverness Courier about how a couple were driving along a newly built lakeside road and saw a “huge bump” in the water. Reports about the eerie underwater monster that is said to be hiding in the lake, which is up to 240 meters deep, date back to ancient times. Even stone reliefs show a mysterious beast with fins. The earliest written mention comes from a book about the life of the Irish monk Columbanus from the year 565. According to this, the monster attacked a swimmer and was about to attack again when Saint Columbanus ordered it to retreat.

A boat sails across Loch Ness. © Benedikt von Imhoff/dpa

What is behind the Nessie myth – sea monster or big fish?

While many people merely believe in a myth, numerous eyewitnesses have actually reported sightings. The Loch Ness Center at Drumnadrochit near Inverness puts official Nessie sightings at over 1100. The fabled monster brings in millions of pounds to the Scottish tourism industry. So far there is no real proof of the existence of the monster. Over the years, both scientists and hobby seekers have tried again and again to track down the mysterious animal.

Even the largest search to date in 1972 brought no results to light. In 1987, members of an expedition reported finding an “unidentified object of unusual size and strength.” A 2018 DNA study of Loch Ness found no sign of a plaesiosaur or other such large animal, but the results indicated the presence of numerous eels. Whether the current search for Nessie will finally bring evidence to light will be seen in the coming days.

