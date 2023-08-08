Local media said that the child was playing near his house on the banks of a nearby river, and when he turned one of the rocks, he saw the black poisonous spider, so he grabbed it and put it on his hand.

The child was bitten by a poisonous spider, and began to suffer from symptoms such as body pain and severe muscle spasms.

At first, the boy didn’t say anything to his mother about the spider bite, but after about three hours of pain, he told her the story.

The mother took her child to a health center in a neighboring town, but he was transferred to the hospital with an emergency medical condition.

The boy’s mother confirmed that he was a big fan of Spider-Man, but she didn’t know he would do something so dangerous.

After determining the type of spider, the doctors gave the child the appropriate drug, and his condition stabilized after only 30 minutes.

In rare cases, the bites of some types of spiders have led to deaths due to severe disruption of nerve signals in the body.

Young children, the elderly, and people with underlying health problems are most vulnerable to complications from these stings.