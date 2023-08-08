Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

The Russian army targets the city of Starokostiantyniv. (Archive image) © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS



Attacks by Putin’s soldiers are gradually focusing more and more on the city of Starokostiantyniv. This is probably related to the Luftwaffe presence.

Kiev – In the Ukraine war, dozens of Ukrainian cities are repeatedly the target of Russian attacks, especially at night. Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin’s soldiers are firing drones and rockets at both military and civilian targets. Recently, the attacks have increasingly targeted the city of Starokostiantyniv in western Ukraine.

Ukraine War: Russia attacks western Ukrainian town over base

Actually, the city with almost 30,000 inhabitants, which is far away from the currently active front line, doesn’t seem to have much importance. However, a closer look reveals that there is an air force base in Starokostiantyniv that is of great importance to the Ukrainian military, according to the Ukrainian publication The Kyiv Post describes.

The Starokostiantyniv base is the home of the 7th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Force. Among other things, the brigade flies the Su-24M fighter jets. Especially at the beginning of the Russian invasion in February 2022, these aircraft took on a very important task and were instrumental in saving Kiev from being taken by the Kremlin’s troops.

Attacks on Starokostiantyniv base: Su-24M aircraft prevented capture of Kiev

At the start of the invasion, dozens of footage showed Russian paratroopers landing in the center of the Ukrainian capital and making their way to Hostomel airfield to capture the military base there. It was on these Russian paratroopers that the Su-24M aircraft from Starokostiantyniv dropped unguided bombs, inflicting heavy casualties on Putin’s troops.

Russia was actually aware of how dangerous these planes could be for the planned occupation of Ukraine. However, the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was warned by NATO, which had the relevant information. The planes were distributed to other bases throughout Ukraine to minimize the risk of the machines being destroyed.

Storm shadows from Great Britain enable safe use of the Su-24M fighter jets

However, the use of the Su-24M aircraft carried a risk anyway, because the aircraft with their short-range missiles and unguided bombs had to get very close to the enemy in order to be able to target them. But the Storm Shadow missiles from the UK have turned the tide. Thanks to British cruise missiles, Ukraine’s Su-24M aircraft are now able to fire on Russian enemies from a greater – and above all safer – distance.

In a bid to put an end to the storm shadow attacks that have hit Russia-annexed Crimea in recent months, the Russian military is stepping up attacks against Starokostiantyniv again. After all, with the destruction of the corresponding warplanes, Ukraine would have fewer opportunities to fire the Storm-Shadows. After the Starokostiantyniv base was last attacked on May 29 and July 26, the third Russian attack followed last weekend.

Russia attacks Starokostiantyniv three times and fails

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, the base came under fire on Sunday (August 6) with 20 Kh-101/555 and 27 Iranian Shahed Kamikazed drones. However, despite the massive attack, Russia failed again and failed to destroy the planes. Apparently, the Su-24M machines were removed from the base in time.

“This isn’t the first time this airfield has been attacked,” he said The Kyiv Post the Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuri Ignat. But the aviation and pilots as well as the rest of the team is “quite mobile”. With more air bases in operation in Ukraine, Russia will not be able to take out Ukrainian warplanes that easily. (bb)