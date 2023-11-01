“Chile strongly condemns and monitors these military operations with great concern,” Buric wrote in a post on the social media platform X, according to Reuters.

The Bolivia Ministry of Foreign Affairs also announced on Tuesday evening that the government had decided to sever its diplomatic relations with Israel.

The Bolivian Foreign Ministry accused Israel of “committing crimes against humanity in its attacks on the Gaza Strip,” Reuters reported.

Deputy Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani said in a press conference that the government “decided to sever diplomatic relations with the State of Israel, in rejection and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate attack being launched in the Gaza Strip,” according to what Agence France-Presse reported.

Bolivia previously severed diplomatic relations with Israel in 2009 in protest against its attacks on the Gaza Strip.

On October 17, Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva asked the Israeli ambassador in Bogota to “apologize and leave,” after Israeli diplomacy responded to statements by President Gustavo Petro in which he addressed the war between Israel and Hamas.

On his account on the “X” platform, Leyva described Ambassador Gali Dagan’s statements in response to Petro as “crazy impudence.”

The Colombian president likened the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip to the Nazis’ persecution of Jews during World War II.