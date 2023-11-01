Russian tennis player Andrei Rublev on Wednesday, November 1, defeated Japanese Yoshihito Nishioku in the second round of the Masters tournament of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) in Paris.

The meeting ended with a score of 6:4, 6:3, reports the portal “Sport Express“

In the next match, the Russian will meet the winner of the match between American Tommy Paul and Dutch tennis player Botik van de Zandshulp.

Earlier, on October 16, Rublev rose to fifth place in the ATP rankings. In addition, it is noted that the Russian athlete was again able to repeat his highest achievement – he is the second racket of Russia.

Before this, on October 15, it was reported that Rublev lost to Polish tennis player Hubert Hurkacz with a score of 6:3, 3:6, 7:6 (10:8) in the final match of the ATP Masters series tournament. The meeting lasted 2 hours 9 minutes. The Russian competed at the tournament as the 5th seed, the Pole – as the 16th seed.

The day before, October 14, Rublev beat his opponent from Bulgaria, Grigor Dimitrov, in the semifinals of the tournament in Shanghai with a score of 7:6 (9:7), 6:3. The meeting lasted 1 hour 52 minutes.