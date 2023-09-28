Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/28/2023 – 12:51

At a press conference for the Quarterly Inflation Report (RTI), the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, refused this Thursday, 28th, to comment on the details of his first official meeting with the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, which took place on Wednesday, 27th. According to Campos Neto, it was agreed between them and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, not to comment on the meeting.

Despite this, the BC president said he “completely agrees” with what Haddad said after the meeting. “I completely agree with Haddad’s report on yesterday’s meeting with Lula.”

The minister said on Wednesday, after the meeting, that the participants did not talk about specific topics, and pointed out the agenda as an institutional meeting, “building relationships” and agreeing on “periodic conversations”.

According to Haddad, Lula made clear at the meeting his respect for the BC institution.

“And the reciprocity was very good on Roberto’s part. It was a high-level conversation,” said Haddad. “Excellent, hard working, very productive, friendly. Lula received it well, the conversation went very well”, added the minister.