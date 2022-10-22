The first advance of the fourth day smiles at Varese who crushes the PalaBigi and condemns Reggio Emilia to the third consecutive defeat in the league. A deserved success for the team of coach Brase who has always had the game in hand thanks to the inspired direction of Colbey Ross (18 points and 6 assists), the great evening of Tomas Woldetensae (14 points with 4 triples) and the energy of Reyes (17 points and 6 rebounds), author of a high level second half. For the hosts, on the other hand, the absence of Michele Vitali was felt heavily, still out due to the worsening of the left ankle problem that had forced him to stop with both Tortona and Napoli. The winger was in fact blocked by a relapse in the last training session before today’s match. Despite this, the performance of coach Menetti’s team was really too confusing (15 lost) and captain Cinciarini (14 points and 5 assists) basically preached in the desert. Now the Unahotels will fly to Turkey where on Tuesday at 18.30 they will face Pinar Karsiyaka in the third day of the Champions League.

Reggio Emilia: Robertson 23, Cinciarini 14, Anim 13.

Varese: Ross 18, Reyes 17, Woldetensae 14.