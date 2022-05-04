The company owned by American billionaire Elon Musk launched the satellite Internet service “Starlink” in Ukraine, only about 10 weeks ago, that is, immediately after the start of Russian military operations on February 24.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov expressed his appreciation for the support provided by “SpaceX”, saying that it constitutes a crucial element in helping the country’s infrastructure and restoring what he described as “devastated lands.”

“Ukraine will stay in touch, no matter what,” Fedorov said in a tweet on Twitter, as the country’s war raised concerns about people’s ability to access the Internet smoothly.

And last April, the “Starlink” application, which allows residents of Ukraine to access the Internet via satellite, became the most downloaded in the European country.

As of last March, the number of downloads of the application in Ukraine reached 100 thousand people.

Thanks to Musk’s support, Ukraine has acquired about 10,000 units to secure its Internet connection, and these units are similar to dishes that receive television broadcasts.

These dishes help connect users to satellites, while Musk had announced the activation of “Starlink” last February, in response to a request from a Ukrainian official.

And “Starlink”, launched by SpaceX, a project that provides Internet service to about 32 countries, through about 2,100 small satellites that were placed in low and near-Earth orbits.