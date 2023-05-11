Minister participates in the meeting of the main economies of the world; had a meeting with US Treasury Secretary

the minister of Farm, Fernando Haddad, said this Thursday (11.May.2023) that the solution to get Argentina out of a deeper economic crisis passes through the IMF (International Monetary Fund). For Haddad, a partnership between Brazil and the United States will facilitate the stabilization of the neighboring country.

“Argentina is a very important country in the world and particularly in South America”, said the minister after a meeting with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. “If Brazil and the United States are together in support, this could make things much easier for Argentina”. The minister made the statement in conversation with journalists in Japan, where he is participating in G7 meetings, in Niigata.

When asked if Yellen has signaled that the United States intends to engage in aid to Argentina, Haddad said that she “committed” to analyze the considerations presented by the Brazilian government at the request of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“I think she was even surprised that I brought this subject up here, but one of the reasons why President Lula is coming to the G7 is to deal with this subject. For us, it is a fundamental issue that this problem is addressed”, stated.

The minister also stated that the US secretary clarified that the United States has no objection to Brazil’s trade agreements with China. Recently, Lula went to the Asian country to rebuild relations with the Chinese government, shaken by the previous administration, Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“One of the first things that the secretary made clear is that she has no objection to the trade agreements that Brazil makes, with Brazil’s rapprochement with China, in relation to the partnerships that are established. But I expressed our desire to get closer to the United States,” he said.

Regarding Lula’s questions about the use of the dollar as the standard currency in international transactions, Haddad said that the president was referring only to deals signed on a bilateral basis. The topic was the subject of the Brazilian president’s trip to Argentina in January and to China in April.

“What President Lula has been saying is that, in bilateral negotiations, you wouldn’t necessarily need to resort to a third country’s currency to establish trade agreements. Therefore, the use of local currencies should be further increased”, declared.