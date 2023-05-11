Thursday, May 11, 2023
‘Tino’ Asprilla: strong criticism of the punishment for the scandal of Junior footballers

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 11, 2023
in Sports
0
close

The sexual energizer is part of ‘Productos el Tino’.

The former player does not believe that such outrage should be generated. Give your striking why.

The one who did not like the decision of Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, to punish Luis ‘Chino’ Sandoval for indiscipline, went to Faustino ‘Tino’ Asprilla.

The exfutbolista believes that it is not a situation that deserves such a drastic decision. It is worth remembering that the coach had warned the striker that he will no longer have him in his plans.

And it is that the scandal of the week in Junior not only involves the ‘Chinese’; also César Haydar, Walmer Pacheco, Ómar Albornoz and José Ortíz. The press in Barranquilla even assured that the technician began to implement the breathalyzer and will leave those who test positive on the sidelines.

In the middle of the ‘Espn F360’ program, ‘Tino’ Asprilla recounted his experience in English football and criticized the handling of the situation in Barranquilla.

(Also: He is David Alonso, the first Colombian to make history in a Motorcycle World Championship).

‘In Newcastle they arrive drunk every day and I don’t see anyone being kicked out’

The ex-soccer player shares through his instagram activities that he carries out on a day-to-day basis.

Photo:

Instagram: @eltinoasprilla

“I came across a country madhouse in which everything has happened. They almost threw out a player in Junior. In Newcastle they show up drunk every day and I don’t see anyone getting kicked out. I don’t think it’s to kick them off the team” and made it clear that “I am not defending” the undisciplined in Junior.

‘Tino’ told his colleagues from ‘Espn F360’ that “if they go to live in England, they realize that they take things differently there.

He also recounted: “I had to see colleagues who arrived fallen from the scratch and the coach sent them home, gave them a fine, asked for forgiveness and solved the thing. I never saw anyone kicked out”.

Finally, he said that ‘Chino’ Sandoval “hasn’t won anything yet and he’s not even a starter, but let’s get him out of there…”, directly criticizing the measure taken by the Antioquia coach ‘Bolillo’ Gómez.

FOOTBALL

