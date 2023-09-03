The Ministry of Health standardized a specific test to assess the response of patients allergic to wasp and bee venom who are undergoing immunotherapy treatment. It is estimated that this procedure will reduce the reaction of contact with the venom in more than 80 percent of these allergy sufferers.

The test consists of the bite against Hymenoptera that causes a real bite in the patient diagnosed with allergy to venom and who is undergoing treatment with specific immunotherapy to verify its effectiveness. In the Allergology Unit of the Reina Sofía hospital, almost 60 patients underwent the treatment this year.

In the Region of Murcia, around a hundred people practice specific immunotherapy. This consists of placing the patient in controlled contact, by subcutaneous injection, with the agent to which he has been sensitized. In this way, a modification in the immune response is achieved that minimizes the symptoms in case of subsequent exposure.

Severe allergic reactions from wasp and bee stings have increased by about 20 percent in the last ten years, although they do not exceed 3 percent of cases, although the progression to severity can be very rapid.

attraction to fruit



The general director of Public Health, José Jesús Guillén, explained that most episodes due to wasp or bee stings occur in summer, when these insects are more active due to the weather and, in addition, more outdoor activities are carried out.

In this sense, allergists recommend being more prudent at this time of year and avoiding, as far as possible, eating out since, Guillén warns, “insects flock to food, especially fruit.”

In addition, when out in the field, you should wear clothing that covers your skin, preferably with sleeves and long pants and socks, “and avoid dark and bright colors and strong perfumes, as these attract wasps and bees as well as insects.” mosquitoes,” he said.

Allergy specialists consider it advisable not to go near beehives or wasp nests and, if one of these insects lands on any part of the body, do not try to kill or scare it away and remain still or make only slow movements until it is gone.

Watch for symptoms



From Public Health it is advisable to observe the bite, since a local reaction of up to ten centimeters with pain or mild discomfort is not usually considered worrisome. “However, if this is accompanied by generalized hives, nausea, dizziness or choking sensation, we can be facing a serious allergic reaction and a doctor should be consulted immediately,” recalled the CEO.

In the event of any insect bite, the area should be washed abundantly with water and cold applied, although the ice should never come into direct contact with the skin. This will prevent inflammation and relieve pain in the area.

When the stings are specific, such as bees and wasps, they usually leave the sting and, in the case of bees, the venom sac often remains embedded. Therefore, it is necessary to remove it carefully without breaking it.