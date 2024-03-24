Netanyahu's goal is total victory. Like Roosevelt after Pearl Harbor, he declared that only the unconditional surrender of Germany and Japan could bring peace. If it were just Hamas, that would be fine. But it's not like that. It is the Palestinians who must capitulate without any compensation. The war seeks their renunciation of the Palestinian State in the territories of Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem and the right of refugees to return to their country.

The project of the extreme right in power in Israel is incompatible with Palestinian citizenship with the same individual and collective rights that the international community has recognized for Jews around the world. With total victory, look for the definitive solution. It is an expansive project and at the same time a rectification of the past. The Israel of ultra-Zionism intends to retrospectively join the victory over Nazism. Erase everything that allowed the Holocaust: the insufficient strength of Zionism, the limitations of Jewish resistance and, above all, the indifference or willful ignorance of the allies.

Israel today has everything that the weak, defenseless and unprotected European Jewish communities did not have. And, like the Allied powers of that time, no limits apply to it in a struggle that it conceives between good and evil, Zionism against Palestinian Islamism: massacres of innocent civilians in massive bombings of cities, imposition of a dictated peace, arbitrary borders, distribution of areas of influence and forced transfers of populations. This is what the Israeli leaders have told their American allies, bluntly. If you did it then with Germany and Japan and have continued to do it in Vietnam, Iraq or Afghanistan, why couldn't we do it today?

The same rectification of history responds to the treatment deserved by international institutions, conceived by the two victorious superpowers as instruments to impose the world order based on rules on others, not to follow them themselves. This renewed polarization between Nazism and anti-fascism also acts as a disinfectant for the extreme right, then complicit with Hitler, Mussolini and Franco and now busy safeguarding Christian and white supremacist identity.

Only the Palestinians do not fit into the scheme. Everything is denied to them: land, property, identity, even moral reason. Condemned to the stigma of a supervening affinity with Nazism and the extermination of the Jews. A crime is perpetrated against them that does not even deserve that name. Forbidden to talk about apartheid, genocide or ethnic cleansing. Dispossessed of everything, there is something that links them to those Europeans persecuted and locked up in ghettos, stigmatized by their religion and culture, who escaped extermination and took refuge in their only and distant homeland, built to protect them. Who will protect the Palestinians now?

