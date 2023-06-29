On the morning of this Wednesday, June 28, the Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), located in North Carolina, United States, reported that one of the runways was closed due to a mechanical problem with a Delta fleet aircraft. Air Lines.

Then it was learned that Delta Flight 1092 had to make an emergency landing at that airport after the plane failed to deploy its landing gear, Delta said in a press release.

The serenity of the pilots would have allowed both the crew and the 96 passengers reached the mainland safely. These were evacuated from the aircraft with the help of the emergency slides.

The flight, which was operated by a Boeing 717, took off at around 07:25 am local time from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Then, as they approached the Charlotte-Douglas “they received an indication of unsafe bow gear.”

For this reason, they flew over the control tower and the flight controllers confirmed that, afterAlthough the hatches were open, the landing gear had not been deployed.



(Also: On video: man proposes to his girlfriend in an unusual place on a plane).

#Delta Boeing 717 (N955AT) landing at #Charlotte Douglas int’l Airport without nose landing gear. flights #DL1092 took off from Atlanta with 96 passengers and 5 cabin crew on board. Passengers and crew evacuated safely with no injuries. 📷 © WCNC Charlotte pic.twitter.com/yxDUAKtkZp — FlightMode (@FlightModeblog) June 28, 2023

Faced with this situation, they decided to make an emergency landing at 08:58 am at said airport without the landing gear deployed.. Despite this, they all emerged unscathed.

“After the plane came to rest on the runway, flight attendants guided customers through a safe evacuation via emergency slides. There were 96 customers and five crew members on board.”, they stated in the statement.

Then, the airline thanked the passengers for leaving their luggage and other personal belongings in order to make a quick and safe evacuation and they guaranteed that they are working to return the bags as soon as possible.

(Also: Stewardess revealed on her TikTok the things passengers shouldn’t do on a plane.)

“Our crews train extensively for situations like this and I am proud of their professionalism in landing the aircraft safely. To our customers on board, please know that your safety is our number one priority,” Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said in a LinkedIn message.

One of the passengers assured that everyone was “calm and serene” at the time of landing. “The crew took over and began to go over all emergency safety procedures and protocols,” the man said, according to CNN.

They also noted that it was a soft landing and the pilots and other crew remained calm. CNN it also reported that some airport flights had been delayed by the incident.

(Receive on your WhatsApp, for free, the latest news from EL TIEMPO).

“Delta deployed a team of technical experts from its TechOps division and flight safety teams to CLT to assess the aircraft and recover it. Delta is cooperating fully with the FAA and NTSB investigations. As of Wednesday afternoon, the aircraft was still on CLT runway 36L while the investigation continued,” Delta concluded in the latest statement.

So Thankful for God’s protection today. I was seat 1B. @CLT Airport as @Delta Flight 1092 lands safely without landing gear extended. Kudos to the skilled pilots and crew for their quick response and ensuring the safety of 96 passengers on board. 🛬✈️ #DL1092 #SafeLanding pic.twitter.com/YNnDjlROvE —Gary Gibbs (@GaryLaneGibbs) June 28, 2023

ELIM J ALONSO

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO

-Texas airport employee dies after being sucked into an airplane turbine

-Alert for aircraft that left Curacao bound for Bucaramanga, lost contact

-Urgent: they are looking for a plane that disappeared in Venezuela en route to Colombia