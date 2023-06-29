The frustrated mutiny of the Wagner paramilitary group, which came to an end in less than 24 hours due to the retreat of the militia and an agreement for the leader Yevgeny Prigozhin to go into exile in Belarus, was one of the most surprising events related to the war in Ukraine, which began with the Russian invasion in February last year.

The rebellion took place a few weeks after Kiev launched an expected counter-offensive and at a time when action by Russian groups opposed to President Vladimir Putin is intensifying in regions bordering Ukraine. The question that remains is: how can Russian internal conflicts benefit the invaded country?

On Saturday (24), when the riot was still ongoing, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Twitter that “everyone who chooses the path of evil destroys himself”.

“For a long time, Russia used propaganda to mask its weakness and the stupidity of its government. And now there is so much chaos that no lie can hide it,” Zelensky said.

“Russia’s weakness is obvious,” added the Ukrainian president, who cited Prigozhin’s threat last month that Russia could experience another 1917 if it continued to suffer losses in Ukraine.

In 1917, the Russian Revolution took place, which took place in two stages: in the first, Tsar Nicholas II was overthrown and a republican government was established; months later, that government was overthrown by the Bolsheviks, who implanted communism in the country. One of the main reasons for the end of the monarchy was popular dissatisfaction with the losses in World War I.

In an article for the American think tank Atlantic Council, the former Minister of Defense and current consultant to the Ukrainian government Andriy Zagorodnyuk pointed out a series of reasons for Kiev to commemorate the mutiny led by Wagner.

He argued that the internal struggle for power within Russia, despite the agreement for Prigozhin to go into exile in Belarus, must continue. He also recalled that Wagner was responsible for practically all the “modest” Russian advances since last year in Ukraine, such as the victory in the battle for the city of Bakhmut, and now the paramilitary group, at the very least, will lose power within the Russian forces ( Putin gave fighters the options of joining their leader in Belarus, joining regular Russian troops, or demobilization).

“Russian generals will view all former Wagner fighters with suspicion and will be reluctant to give them prominent offensive roles,” said Zagorodnyuk, who stressed that Wagner’s advance into Russian territory during the mutiny exposed flaws in the Russian defense and made it clear that the country’s military capacity is close to exhaustion.

The former Ukrainian minister stated that this situation could encourage Ukraine to make advances in occupied areas, as has already been happening in the Bakhmut region, and even in Russian territory. More important, however, in Zagorodnyuk’s opinion, is that the rebellion exposed divisions within Russia. “Any country fighting a major war needs unity, and today’s Russia is clearly not united,” he said.

Caution

In an interview with People’s Gazettemilitary analyst and reserve colonel Paulo Roberto da Silva Gomes Filho agreed with the analyzes that point out that the mercenary group’s mutiny indicated a fragility of the Russian forces, since it “clearly demonstrates that there is a serious flaw in the conduct of the relationship between the Wagner group and the regular forces of Russia”.

“This, on the battlefield, is a serious problem, which weakens leadership and can jeopardize military operations, even more so at a critical moment, such as the Ukrainian offensive”, pondered Gomes Filho. The specialist considered, however, that the quick resolution of the episode requires caution in the analysis of its impact on the war.

“In theory, Russian conflicts can benefit Ukraine if they weaken leadership and undermine hierarchy and discipline. But, as the case was quickly resolved and President Putin made several demonstrations of support for his generals, it may be that the damage to troop morale and the exercise of leadership has been contained”, highlighted the analyst.

For Gomes Filho, Wagner should completely leave the scene in Ukraine, at least under the current leadership, since Putin’s statements made clear a public break between him and Prigozhin.

“I think the army will be able to assimilate some fighters, but I don’t think it will make much difference. I do not believe in any action by the Wagner group from Belarus, for two reasons: the first is that the Russian army would not entrust such a decisive action to the Wagner group. The second is that, even if it did, the group is far from having the necessary combat power for an offensive action of this nature”, explained the expert.

Ukraine, for its part, has its own problems to solve: last week, Zelensky admitted that the counter-offensive for now is “slower than desirable”.

“Attacking a defensive position prepared for months is a very difficult task”, pointed out Gomes Filho. “The Russians had enough time to set up a position with several successive layers of trench lines, with obstacles, minefields, prepared firing sectors, regulated artillery fire, recognized and trained counterattack routes. It was known that it would not be easy, nor fast. I am not surprised at the slow pace of advancement.”