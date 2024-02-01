Germany opposed the participation of Russian athletes in the 2024 Olympics

State Secretary of the German Ministry of Internal Affairs Mahmut Ozdemir revealed Berlin’s attitude towards the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the upcoming Olympic Games. According to Ozdemir, the German government opposed the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in the 2024 Olympics. Lenta.ru got acquainted with the information provided by the Secretary of State.

The State Secretary's response was a response to a parliamentary request from a Bundestag deputy from the opposition bloc CDU/CSU (Christian Democratic Union of Germany and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria) Fritz Günzler, who had previously asked the government about its attitude to the participation of Russians and Belarusians in the Games. 2024 and about measures to support Ukrainians as part of the sporting event.

“The federal government continues to insist on a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes until Russia ends its military intervention in Ukraine, and continues to coordinate closely with France, host of the 2024 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, on this issue,” – says Ozdemir's answer.

Answering a question about measures to support Ukrainians, the State Secretary emphasized that “German sports and the federal government continue to support Ukrainian athletes in preparation for the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” but noted that “during the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the ability of the federal government to support Ukrainian athletes are limited.”

Earlier, the President of the Russian Diving Federation Stanislav Druzhinin said that athletes were refusing to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Druzhinin said that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Aquatics Federation (World Aquatics) set discriminatory conditions that contradict the sporting principles of the Olympic movement. In his opinion, Russian jumpers cannot participate in the Olympic Games in a neutral status. The head of the federation called the decision final.