IIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he does not want to agree to a possible new agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza war and the release of more hostages “at any price”. “We have red lines,” said the under-pressure head of government in a video speech on Wednesday evening, as the Times of Israel reported. He therefore reiterated that the war would not be ended, the troops would not be withdrawn and “thousands of terrorists” would not be released from prison for a hostage deal.

The right-wing politician also called for an end to the mandate of the controversial UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA). “I think it is time for the international community and the UN to understand that UNRWA’s mission must end,” he told diplomats in Jerusalem on Wednesday evening.

Details on possible hostage deal

The head of the Israeli secret service Mossad, David Barnea, told the war cabinet ministers on Monday the outlines of a possible agreement, according to Channel 12, the Times of Israel reported. These would provide for the release of 35 female, sick, injured and elderly hostages in a first phase in which the fighting would pause for 35 days. There would then be another week-long ceasefire, during which negotiators would try to free young men and hostages who Hamas described as soldiers, it said.

The Washington Post had previously reported that the draft negotiated in Paris stipulates that all civilians kidnapped from Israel will initially be released during a six-week ceasefire. For one hostage, three Palestinian prisoners would be released from Israeli prisons. According to the US report, the modalities are still unclear as to which prisoners will be released and who can determine this. As of Wednesday evening, Hamas had not responded to the draft, wrote the Times of Israel. Hamas is expected to send its response through Qatar.







Netanyahu: Do everything possible to release him

A key point of contention that has not yet been resolved is Hamas' demand that the agreement provide for a permanent ceasefire, which Israel has ruled out. Netanyahu has repeatedly reiterated that Israel will stick to its goals of destroying Hamas and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel. He met with relatives of the hostages on Wednesday and, according to Netanyahu's office, assured them that everything was being done to free the hostages. “While it is too early to say how this will happen, the efforts are being made now, at this moment,” Netanyahu reportedly said at the meeting.

They are working on a new framework agreement to release the hostages, “but I emphasize – not at any price,” the head of government was quoted as saying on Wednesday evening. Hamas abducted more than 250 hostages to the Gaza Strip in its unprecedented terrorist attack on Israel on October 7th. It is estimated that more than 130 people are still in their power. Israel believes that 27 of them are no longer alive.