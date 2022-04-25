Home page World

Of: Sebastian Peters

Split

More and more wealth is being tracked down and confiscated from the oligarch Alisher Usmanov. Now also his vehicles – but now they are suddenly gone.

Rottach-Egern/Hamburg – Did the Russian oligarch and Putin friend Alischer Usmanow (also: Usmanov) quickly bring his luxury cars to safety at Lake Tegernsee (Bavaria)? After several media reports, they suddenly disappeared the Mercedes Maybach S500 and the Mercedes V Classwhich was refined by the Brabus company, from the inconspicuous underground car park of the residential complex.

Oligarch Usmanov: Taskforce finds luxury cars – now they are suddenly gone

The vehicles were previously tracked down by investigators there, but not secured. Now the luxury vehicles are gone. Where: unclear! Previously, the ownership of the vehicles was still unclear. Apparently, the alleged owner of the vehicles, the sanctioned oligarch Alisher Usmanov, had his vehicles (estimated value around 500,000 euros) brought to safety.

Now the luxury cars are suddenly gone. It is unclear whether they actually belong to Usmanov. © BlaulichtNews/Imago & dpa

However, who did this is also unclear. The fact is: before the eyes of the specially established task force, which is also supported by the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA for short), the luxury cars were simply driven away. Before ownership could be clarified beyond doubt. The BILD newspaper previously reported on this.

Special treatment for sister of oligarch Usmanov: Ismailova Gulbakhor can continue to travel to the EU

After all: Alisher Usmanov’s luxury yacht “Dilbar”. could in Port of Hamburg now to be definitively determined. Previously, ownership was also in doubt here. After lengthy investigations, and a maze of shell companies, the oligarch’s sister could be identified as his own. Since then, it has also been ranked 1110 on the EU sanctions list, with one exception. It is actively excluded from Article 1 Paragraph 1 of the EU sanctions list. This means that although she is on the EU list, she is still allowed to enter EU countries. In contrast to the other oligarchs, they are no longer allowed to enter EU countries.

The case of the “Russian yacht” Solandge is different: the ship fled the port of Hamburg at dawn – without the authorities intervening. Now sailing the “Russian yacht” Solandge through the Mediterranean. Apparently a sensitive topic in the Hamburg Senate: They pay very close attention to the press coverage of the case. One tries again and again to emphasize that it was not an escape.