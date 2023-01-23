After the decision of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz not to supply tanks to Ukraine, jokes and other materials in his support appeared in the Russian media and Telegram channels. Some of them were covered on January 22 by a newspaper journalist Bild Philip Pyatov.

He cited as an example the publication in the Telegram channel Reverse Side Of The Medal, in which the German chancellor was portrayed as a hero of Russia.

“FSB Colonel Olaf Scholz, who single-handedly stopped the supply of dozens of German tanks to Ukraine, was awarded the title of Hero of Russia posthumously,” reads the comic caption under the politician’s photo.

In addition, Pyatov noted that Scholz’s decision caused discontent in Germany, but it could play into the hands of the Russian Federation. The author also drew attention to the statement that Germany fooled Poland, Finland and the Baltic States, so “Scholz won.”

On January 23, columnists for The New York Times suggested that the reluctance of the German side to provide Ukraine with tanks is due to the fact that the memory of Nazi aggression during World War II is alive in the country. German citizens do not want to be associated again with the aggressors who killed millions of people.

On January 22, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell explained the lack of a decision on the transfer of tanks to Kyiv by the position of Berlin. He added that discussions about the supply of combat aircraft have been exhausted, and anti-aircraft guns are being sent instead.

On January 20, it became known that the participants in the meeting at the base in Ramstein did not decide on the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the allies could not reach a consensus on this issue.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

