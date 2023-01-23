The Secretary of the Interior, Adam Augusto Lopez feels at home when he visits Sinaloa, on Friday he was received at the Los Mochis International Airport by the governor Ruben Rocha and they had a good talk on the way to Topolobampo where they had breakfast in private and took the opportunity to tour the bay.

They attended the award ceremony together. Disabled Welfare Pension cards, Here we must highlight the good organization of the delegate of federal programs in Sinaloa. It was an event with a lot of social impact and the medals went to Omar Lopez.

As of Friday, federal deputy Ana Elizabeth Anaya entered the political map and became one of the key players in Adán Augusto López’s race for the presidency of the Republic, his legislative report was a true catwalk as it had not been for a long time. there was, everyone had to be there and surely there was a list taking. There was a “greeting meter”.

Another of the characters that has a high rating in the state is the coordinator of the federal deputies of Morena, Ignacio “Nacho” Mier, he is very close to Governor Rocha, travels a lot with the national president of the party, Mario Delgado and will be one of the key characters in 2024, so keep an eye on him.

We know that in the Country of Los Mochis there was a private dinner for the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, the hostess was the deputy Ana Ayala, the staff of the federal official and those close to the governor were present. They tell us that their place was given to the municipal president of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas, who was always present at all the events.

The visit of Adán Augusto López leaves many messages, there is great closeness with Governor Rocha and he will be the singing voice in Sinaloa. In addition, the characters who will be close by, such as the deputy Ana Anaya, have already started to emerge, everything indicates that Gerardo Vargas has the go-ahead and will be present in 2024, we believe that he will run for re-election, it is not enough for the senatorial position.

During the visit to the state, the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, was seen with all the political drag, owner of the political scene and every day it is noted that he is getting stronger, contrary to the head of government of the CDMX, Claudia Sheinbaum who has gone preferences plummeting and increasingly struggling to go on tour to the states. A total contrast, so be very attentive.

Detail

A detail of the tour on Friday was that when Adán Augusto López and the governor arrived at the event to hand out the Well-being cards, the “Aquí No” group that opposes the fertilizer plant behaved aggressively, rudely, and even violent.

So what happened to the group led by Felipe Montaño is very serious, they have begun to radicalize. What became clear is that Governor Rocha stopped to listen to them and talk. There was good intention.

We agree that there is a contrast with the respectful treatment of the traditional governors “Cobanaros”, who approve the start of the construction of the fertilizer plant. No one can deny that they have always followed the path of dialogue.

Outstanding

The 32nd edition of the Culiacán International Marathon was carried out with total success, with the motto “I run with love”. More than 3,500 athletes participated, for the start the flag was given by the governor Rubén Rocha and the mayor Juan de Dios Gámez.

Beyond the great call and good organization, it is a good message that so many athletes take to the streets of Culiacán, the city returns to cause and normality. Politically, it is very positive for the municipal president, Juan de Dios Gámez.

We recommend you read:

Political Memory

“What is needed is to submit to circumstances, not submit to them”: Horacio.

Twitter: @HectorPonce99