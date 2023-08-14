He was sworn in before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” today.. His Excellency Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan, the State’s designated ambassador to the sisterly State of Qatar, and His Excellency Salem Ibrahim bin Ahmed Muhammad Al Naqbi, the designated State Ambassador to Republic of Kenya.



During the oath-taking ceremony that took place at Al-Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness the President of the State wished the two ambassadors success in their new duties and urged them to exert their tireless efforts to strengthen the UAE’s relations with the brotherly countries of Qatar and friendly Kenya at various levels.. stressing His Highness’ keenness The country is to consolidate relations of friendship and cooperation with various brotherly and friendly countries for the benefit of all.

For their part, the country’s ambassadors expressed their pride in the precious confidence placed in them by the wise leadership to represent the country and contribute to achieving its national interests by strengthening the bonds of brotherhood, friendship and cooperation that bind it with brotherly and friendly countries.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, and His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.