IGN’s YouTube channel has released a gameplay video with i first 13 minutes Of Lords of the Fallenwhich as you can imagine show the initial stages and the tutorial of the new souls-like with a dark fantasy setting by HexWorks and CI Games.

The movie also includes the opening sequence of the game, so if you don’t want to spoil any surprises, we advise you not to watch the movie or start from minute 1:20.

Unlike the long gameplay video of Lords of the Fallen that we proposed to you yesterday, in this case it is possible to better understand certain game dynamics thanks to the presence of on-screen tutorials.