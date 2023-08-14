IGN’s YouTube channel has released a gameplay video with i first 13 minutes Of Lords of the Fallenwhich as you can imagine show the initial stages and the tutorial of the new souls-like with a dark fantasy setting by HexWorks and CI Games.
The movie also includes the opening sequence of the game, so if you don’t want to spoil any surprises, we advise you not to watch the movie or start from minute 1:20.
Unlike the long gameplay video of Lords of the Fallen that we proposed to you yesterday, in this case it is possible to better understand certain game dynamics thanks to the presence of on-screen tutorials.
Lords of the Fallen will be among the protagonists of a hot videogame October
Lords of the Fallen will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S from October 13th, a month on paper really full of interesting and meaningful releases. In fact, HexWorks’ souls-like will arrive in the same period as titles of the caliber of Alan Wake 2, Spider-Man 2, Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Super Mario Wonder, just to name a few. Will he be able to get noticed?
As written in our review of Lords of the Fallen published last week, certainly Lords of the Fallen does not lack ambition and puts some really interesting ideas on the table, such as the transition from the realm of the living to that of the dead which has a huge potential both in terms of combat and exploration. However we were left with a bitter taste in the mouth due to a balance to be completely reviewed and technical problems that will hopefully be fixed before publication.
