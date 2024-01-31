Before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” 22 new judges in the Dubai Courts took the legal oath at Al Shindagha Council in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum wished the new judges success in their new work and tasks, and to contribute to enhancing the efficiency of the judicial system in the Emirate of Dubai, and to ensure the progress and regularity of work in the Dubai Courts in the best possible way, in a way that contributes to upholding the rule of law and respecting the rights of individuals. Society, respecting the human being and preserving his dignity.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

The oath-taking was also attended by His Excellency Counselor Essam Issa Al-Humaidan, Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai, Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts, and His Excellency Judge Abdul Qadir Musa Mohammed, President of the Court of Cassation.

For their part, the new members of the Dubai Courts expressed their appreciation for the trust placed in them by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” stressing their commitment to bear the responsibility of upholding the word of the law and establishing the principles of justice without delay. Or delay.

The legal oath was taken by: Zainab Issa Badr Al-Hammadi, Ahmed Humaid Ali bin Khatam, Ali Abdullah Muhammad Al-Hashemi, and Dr. Hamad Abdul Karim Muhammad Al-Blouki, Saud Ibrahim Ahmed Saeed Al-Mulla, and Dr. Saqr Muhammad Hussein Al-Attar, Iman Ahmed Hassan Al-Marzouqi, and Dr. Ayed Ali Jaber Ali Al-Ahbabi, Ahmed Ayoub Muhammad Nour Mahmoud, Rashid Salem Ahmed Al-Madhani, Hisham Muhammad Mahmoud Ali Al-Awji, Muhammad Magdy Al-Basiouni Abdel-Hafiz, Yasser Bahaa El-Din Ibrahim Abdel-Aziz, Hisham Abdel-Rahman Mahrous Abdel-Rahman, Muhammad Ezzat Taha Ahmed, and Muhammad Ali Ahmed Salama, Walid Ibrahim Muhammad Abdel Wahab, Tamer Muhammad Al-Khudari Mahmoud Saudi, Ahmed Ali Saeed Al-Mawafi Al-Mutawali Al-Mawafi, and Dr. Muhammad Essam Ibrahim Al-Tarsawi, Khaled Hassan Ahmed Hassan Shubriya, and Muhammad Ahmed Muhammad Hassan Nasr, provided that they perform their work honestly and honestly in light of respect for the legislation in force in the state and upholding the rule of law.