In Ukraine, more than half of Mariupol’s residents have fled the city to avoid living under Russian occupation. This is the case of director Vasyl Kryachok and some of his musicians, who decided to rebuild the orchestra that he founded about 35 years ago. The Mariupol ‘Renaissance’ orchestra has now found refuge in kyiv. Kryachok showcases the Ukrainian repertoire, particularly scores that are rarely performed or have been overshadowed by pieces by Russian composers.

