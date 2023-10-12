A group of left-wing and independent congressmen This Thursday, he presented a motion for the vacancy (removal) of the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, for allegedly having violated the Constitution by having traveled abroad without having acting vice presidents.

The motion, which includes the signatures of 26 legislators, accuses the ruler of violate article 115 of the Constitutiondespite the fact that the plenary session of Congress approved a law last June that allows him to leave the country and remain in charge of the presidential office virtually.

Add that Boluarte has “incurred the cause of permanent moral incapacity“, since the cited article of the Constitution indicates that when a president leaves the national territory “the first vice president is in charge of the office” or “failing that the second vice president does so.”

Boluarte does not have vice presidents because he held that position when Pedro Castillo was dismissed by Congress, on December 7, after attempt a coup d’étatwhich led to him assuming the head of State by constitutional succession.

Given the impossibility of leaving the country, the Executive sent to Congress a bill that was approved by the plenary session on June 8 to allow him to remain in charge of the presidential office remotely and using digital technologies.

Although it was presented this Thursday, the motion is dated August 7, when Boluarte left for the first time to attend the Amazon Summit in Brazil, after which he also traveled to the United States in September to participate in the General Assembly of the United Nations, while currently visiting Germany and Italy, where this Saturday will meet with Pope Francis.

Precisely, the Presidency of Peru reported this Thursday that the president participated in this way in a meeting of the Council of Ministers from the German city of Stuttgart, where she began her trip through Europe, which It was authorized last week by the full Congress.

After learning of the presentation of the request, leftist congressman Alex Flores, one of its promoters, said that he hopes that the motion will have the support of the representatives of the other groups.

The Peruvian Congress is controlled by right-wing and centrist groups They have already rejected requests in this regard on previous occasions, so it is unlikely that this motion will even reach the votes necessary to be admitted to debate.

In addition to having been presented in the middle of Boluarte’s third trip abroad, the request coincided with the call for a new day of protest against the government and the political authorities of the countrywhich so far has not had greater resonance, although a mobilization is announced for the following hours in the historic center of Lima.

EFE

