Since November 6, Egypt hosts the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, COP27, in the tourist center of Sharm el-Sheikh, on the Red Sea. Egypt itself has been experiencing the effects of climate change firsthand, as a lack of water threatens agriculture. The waters of the Nile River, a symbol of Egyptian prosperity since ancient times, are no longer sufficient to meet the needs of a growing population.
