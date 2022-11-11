The European Union is slow to introduce a new package of anti-Russian sanctions because it is tired of restrictive measures and a lack of pressure tools. This was announced on Friday, November 11, by a source in the European Union in an interview with “RIA News“.

“There is already some kind of sanctions fatigue among member states. [Евросоюза]and besides, there is not much left that can be sanctioned when it comes to sanctions against Russia, since most of the tools in this area have been used,” the source said.

In addition, he added that in the end, the EU countries will in any case approve the new sanctions package.

It is reported that in the new package of sanctions, the EU is considering the possibility of a ban on the import of diamonds from the Russian Federation and certain types of metals. According to preliminary information, restrictions may also apply to Belarus.

“Discussions include the possibility of a ban on imports of diamonds and certain types of metal from Russia to the EU. The main issue here, as in previous packages, is the unity between the member countries,” the source said.

According to him, the EU, with the help of new restrictive measures, is going to fill the gaps that were in the previous sanctions packages.

Earlier, on November 11, a high-ranking source in the EU told reporters in Brussels that the EU could approve new sanctions against the Russian Federation before the end of 2022, but on November 14, at a meeting of EU foreign ministers, decisions on this matter are not expected.

At the end of October, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban noted that EU anti-Russian sanctions did not work as Brussels expected, and as a result, he himself suffered from them.

In early October, the EU adopted the eighth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, which included economic measures and personal restrictions.

A few days earlier, the head of the National Association faction in the French Parliament, Marine Le Pen, announced the ineffectiveness of sanctions against the Russian Federation. She also noted that the restrictions are already negatively affecting France.

Western countries have tightened anti-Russian sanctions in response to Moscow’s special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24.

