Thailand produces about two million tons of plastic waste a year, recycling only 25%. Around 50,000 tons of plastic end up in the ocean annually. But Thailand's underdeveloped recycling industry is just one of the problems; The country also imports plastic waste: 372,000 tons were imported in 2023 alone. Overwhelmed by the problem, the Thai government has announced measures to ban the import of plastic waste from 2025.

