Mexico City.- Alvaro Morales exhibited to the UNAM Pumas after showing the goals he has received in the Clausura 2024 of Liga MX to the tune of twelve presentations, 20.

Before facing the Blue Cross Machine next Saturday, March 30 at the Mecico Olympic Stadium 68the famous 'Sorcerer' shared his forecast at the 'tableSpicy Soccer today.

Alvaro Morales assures that the cement team is going to beat the UNAM Pumas and will become the first team to take three points in University City.

He even mentioned the name of the players who will do damage at the door of the Felinesstating that one of the celestial attackers will celebrate a double in the fiefdom of the highest house of studies.

«Blue Cross has defense, Pumas does not (…) Blue Cross he's going to beat, he's going to destroy Cougars with two goals Uriel Antuna and one of Angel Sepúlveda», displays the ESPN commentator.

UNAM Pumas is in the doldrums not knowing victory since the day 7but as a local it is one of the teams that does not register a single setback.

For its part, Blue Cross He has two games in a row with defeats, but he comes from beating Club America (2-3) friendly, hoping that it will be a watershed to face the final part of the Closing 2024.

The match agreed upon by the Day 13 of the Clausura 2024 of the Mexican League It will be played at 9:05 pm (Mexico time), 8:05 pm (Culiacan time).

