The volcanic subsoil of the Imperial Valley, in southern California (USA), is home to one of the largest lithium deposits in the world. The mineral is key to producing batteries for electric vehicles. But the local community could be completely transformed with the arrival of the lithium industry. While thousands of jobs could be created, the environment risks paying a high price. Our correspondents expose the hopes and fears of locals regarding lithium.