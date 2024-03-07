There is some damage to the used car today. Is it allowed, after 121 years?

If you've played Gran Turismo, you know that the beginnings of the automobile as we know it today can be traced back to 1886. That was of course with the Benz Patent Motorwagen and the Daimler Motor Carriage. A lot has changed about the car in those 138 years. For example, the 1927 Ford T is often seen as the first mass-produced product and cars later received an enormous number of functions, technology and of course extra safety on board.

121 years old

In any case, in 1903 it was not yet normal to have a car like Jan Modaal. Well, not for almost anyone actually. It is therefore logical that anything built before the war becomes quite rare. Like today's used car, a surprisingly expensive car from 1903. So it is 121 years old.

And what is it? A Mercedes-Simplex, the 60 HP version to be precise. The basis of the Mercedes-Simplex is the result of Gottlieb Daimler and Wilhelm Maybach who continued on their own, which more or less also means that this Simplex is the cradle of the current Mercedes. Now we're not going to pretend that the Mercedes S-Class W223 looks exactly like this Simplex, but compared to the Patent Motorwagen from 1886, this is starting to look a bit more like the cars we see today. With headlights, a hood, four seats and four wheels, powered by an engine with a lot of power.

HP indeed stood for the power in horsepower. In 1900, Daimler and Maybach's company, DMG, started with the Simplex 35 HP. This was revolutionary at the time thanks to innovations such as an H-pattern gearbox with four real gears. But also water-cooled drum brakes all around, radiator with honeycomb pattern and low-voltage ignition. Things that would later become important in the car. Later the 40 HP came with an optimized engine and in 1903 the much improved 60 HP came with indeed a real 60 hp.

9.25 litres

To achieve 60 hp, the four-cylinder engine of the Mercedes-Simplex was bored out to 9.25 liters. To get to 60 hp! It meant that the car was suddenly seen in a completely different light. The Simplex could reach more than 130 km/h if you tried your best. The car was seen less as a motorized horse-drawn carriage and more as a way to travel great distances. The Simplex also opened up the hunt for speed and thus car racing. This Simplex not only has on its CV that the car went through a revolution, the impulse that the car gave to motorsport is also not unimportant.

Family owned

So you had to be an important person to get such a Simplex 60HP in 1903. Mr. Alfred Harmsworth succeeded. This British publicist managed many important newspapers, so he had plenty of money. As was normal at the time, the Simplex was only a base on which this custom-made body by J. Rothschild et Fils was built. The car therefore has the nickname Roi des Belges, King of Belgium. Another detail: in London around 1900 people started issuing license plates. It started with 'A 1', this Simplex has 'A 740'. An early bird by English standards.

The Simplex remained in the family and was passed on to Harmsworth's descendants for generations. In 1922, Alfred died and son John inherited the car, who passed it on to his son, who eventually passed it on to the current owner. Indeed, the great-grandson of the original owner in 1903 still has it. The Simplex can be seen in the Beaulieu British Motor Museum in the United Kingdom.

Auction

At least, was. After 121 years of ownership by the same family, there is a new owner for the Simplex 60HP. The car has been sold. And for a reasonable amount of money $12,105,000. Converted to 11,072,019 euros. That's okay, every time a car sells for an eight-figure number it's something very special. A car that formed the basis of the modern car deserves that.

And yes, there are some traces on it. That's nice on a car like this. It tells a story of more than 120 years of ownership. Apparently there are about five Simplexes left, but it is not known where they all are. This one is perhaps in the best condition and still has its original engine on board. All that still makes it very valuable. You can view all the details at Gooding & Co.

