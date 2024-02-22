





05:26 In Focus © France 24

In the midst of the war in Ukraine, a less visible, but equally devastating battle is taking place: the fight against post-traumatic stress and anxiety. Despite authorities' efforts to provide support, the weight of trauma remains overwhelming, especially for military personnel on the front lines. In this report, Catalina Gómez Ángel and Ricardo García Vilanova examine how these mental consequences are leaving a deep mark on Ukrainian society.