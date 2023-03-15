Around 40 people demonstrated outside the University of New Delhi after learning that the management imposed a measure to ban meat consumption within the institution, after ensuring that 90% of the students on campus are vegetarians. This is a reflection of the tightening of measures against meat consumption in the country, which have increased since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.
