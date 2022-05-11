In southern Ukraine, a few kilometers from Russian-occupied Kherson, the town of Mikolaiv has seen regular shelling and close fighting that led to its water supply being cut off in mid-April. Throughout this ordeal, residents have come together in solidarity and mutual support to help those in need.
#Focus #Ukraine #volunteers #tackle #shortages #Mikolaiv
Cryptocurrencies Cryptocurrency Bitcoin in full swing – the lowest price since December 2020
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin is in full swing. More than a fifth of the value of Bitcoin has disappeared in the last...
Leave a Reply