Microsoft has expanded its range of PC hardware focusing on accessibility with the range of accessories. Unveiled during the Microsoft Ability Summit yesterday, the set includes three devices – theAdaptive MouseL’Adaptive Button andAdaptive Hub – which aim to make games and apps more usable for anyone by allowing them to be personalized with 3D printed attachments.

Each adaptive button, for example, can turn into a big D-pad, or a joystick controller, or just a couple of two big buttons. It all depends on the custom attack and the adaptive button can be programmed with up to eight inputs simultaneously, hence its ability to act as a directional input device.

The adaptive mouse, meanwhile, is itself just a small drive. But it’s built to easily fit into larger bodies or attach to other accessories and mounts, so it can accommodate different grips or accommodate specialized setups. The hub can connect everything together by wirelessly pairing up to four buttons at a time, while also connecting up to three other devices via Bluetooth or USB-C.

These accessories look a lot like a refinement of the accessibility ideas that Microsoft tried with the Xbox Adaptive Controller.

Source: The Verge