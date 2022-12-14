As the United Nations Conference on Biodiversity (COP 15) takes place in Canada, we take a closer look at the African nation of Gabon, which the UN considers a leader in environmental protection. Gabon is home to many threatened or endangered species, such as the African forest elephant. These animals find a safe refuge in the tropical forest of the Congo Basin, which covers almost 90% of the Gabonese territory.

